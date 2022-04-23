Vertie S. Silver
Vertie S. Silver, 80, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Ms. Silver was born March 13, 1942, in Halifax County, NC, the daughter of the late James Mitchell and Josephine Battle Lynch. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Stephens City, VA.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Silver of Kearneysville, WV, Vera Sambu (Emmanual) of Baltimore, MD, Kimberly Silver of Winchester, VA, Sanford Silver Jr. (Regina)of Stephens City, VA, and Fanny Silver of Harrisburg, PA; three brothers, Leon Battle (Debra) of Rocky Mount, NC, Franklin Battle (Patricia) of Ranson, WV, and Alvin Battle (Towanda) of Whitakers, NC; six sisters, Geraldine Daniel of Battleboro, NC, Teresa Moss (Sam) of Rocky Mount, NC, Rosemary McNair and Joyce Rick both of Whitakers, NC, Claudia Battle of Rocky Mount, NC, and Annette Battle of Enfield, NC; 28 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Norman Silver and Harry Silver; and a brother, Thomas Battle.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church. A homegoing service will follow at 1:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor/Apostle Sanford Silver Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.