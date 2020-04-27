Vicki Zane Derrico passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on the afternoon of April 8, 2020.
Vicki was born on October 12, 1950 at Fort Worth Harris Hospital, the daughter of Zane and Dorothy Ambrose. A member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth, she attended South Hi Mount Elementary, Stripling Jr. High, and Arlington Heights H.S. and the University of Texas in Austin.
Vicki married Robert Derrico in Fort Worth on November 29, 1969. Vicki and Robert made numerous career moves over the years, but were blessed to spend the last 20 years here in Winchester. Robert worked for the Army Corps of Engineers, and Vicki was employed by Morgan Stanley. Together they raised three sons — Anthony, Peter, and Paul.
Vicki is survived by Robert, her husband of 50 years, their three sons, two wonderful daughters-in-law, five beautiful grandchildren, brother Jerry Ambrose of Fort Worth, and many cousins scattered across the US.
During the latter years of her life Vicki fought a long battle with dementia. Though it took her in the end, her resistance to this cruel disease over the past 12 years was a model of grace and courage. Vicki loved people, and wherever she lived she always had a circle of friends. She will be missed.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, no memorial service is scheduled at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.