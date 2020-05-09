Vicky Lee Bowen
Vicky Lee Bowen, 76, a lifelong resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence.
Services and burial for Ms. Bowen will be conducted privately and a celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Vicky was born in Winchester, VA on September 12, 1943 a daughter of the late Carson Cooley and Janett Virginia Rickard Bowen. She was a lifelong member of Reliance United Methodist Church and retired from the U.S. Government. After retirement Vicky worked as a secretary for WTRM Radio.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Constance “Connie” Bowen Pike.
Survivors include her nephew Terry Gulick and wife Jessie Omps Gulick of Clear Brook, VA; great-nephews, Ryan W. Gulick (Kristin) and Keven Carson Gulick (Mindy Miller); one great-niece, Kaitlyn M. Gulick along with numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made in memory of Vicky to the Reliance United Methodist Church, 70 Cauthorn Mill Rd, Middletown, VA 22645.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Ms. Vicky Bowen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.