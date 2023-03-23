Victoria Dawn Lewis “Binky”
Victoria Dawn Lewis, 41, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Victoria was born in 1981 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Matt H. Pugh and Lisa D. (Adams) Lewis. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 2000, and went on to earn her Associates Degree in the Arts of Psychology from the University of Phoenix. Victoria worked as Marketing Coordinator for Coldwell Banker in Shepherdstown, WV. She lived in a world enveloped in music and art, and had an infectious laugh coupled with a positive and love-fueled demeanor. All who love her know that you could always count on her to make everything shine a bit brighter. Her biggest joy in life came from the bond she had with her beautiful daughter, Opal, to whom she was determined to pass on her loving, compassionate spirit for others.
She is survived by her parents; daughter, Opal Becker Harper; sisters, Deborah Lewis, Madison Pitts (Eric), Morgan Pugh; grandmother, Lou Ann Pugh; nieces, Alissa Kline, Madelyn Pitts along with loving aunt, uncles, extended family and many dear friends.
Victoria was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Gertie Adams.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 7pm to 9pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Alan Morrison.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Victoria to The Henry and Williams Evans Home, 330 E. Leicester St., Winchester, VA 22601.
