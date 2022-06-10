Victoria Lynn Budko Broening January 23, 1959 - June 04, 2022
On Saturday June 04, 2022, Victoria Lynn (née Budko) Broening, 63, of Mooresville, North Carolina, formerly of Lutherville, Maryland, and Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Mooresville, North Carolina due to complications from Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.
She was the loving wife of James Shepherd Broening. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Kathleen (nee Sauer) Budko, her brother William Budko and her nephew Evan Budko; sister of Stephen and Peter Budko; aunt of Stephen, Jr., Paul and Alexander Budko, Daniel and Benjamin King and Hannah (nee King) Board; great-aunt of Mark, Zachary, Graham, William (Jack) and Sid Budko, Peyton, Bryce, Landen and Luke King.Victoria was a 1977 Towson High School graduate and alumna. She enjoyed piano, reading, painting as well as fishing. In her earlier years, she was very active with basketball and tennis as well as camping and hiking. Victoria was known for her love of movies and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, Maryland on Sunday, June 12 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A funeral service will begin on Monday June 13 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, Maryland.
Please remember her with donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association www.mda.org
