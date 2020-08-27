Victoria Lynn Wicker
Victoria Lynn Wicker, 57, passed away on May 22, 2020.
Vicki was born on February 18, 1963 in Winchester, VA.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanne F. Will of Winchester; her half-sister, Kelly Wicker Rowerdink of London, Tennessee; her step-sister, Carrol Will Bailey (Nick) of Pomona Park, Florida; her aunt, Joy La Follette of Bunker Hill, WV and her uncle,
John Foreman of Strasburg, VA and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Father Everett Wicker.
Vicki graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Annandale, VA in 1981.
She was employed by Hunt Valley Health Care Service as a Care Giver.
Due to coronavirus concerns, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Park next to the Mausoleum.
