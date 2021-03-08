Victoria Ruble Jenkins
Victoria Ruble Jenkins, 93, of Winchester, VA died Saturday in the Winchester Medical Center.
She was born April 10, 1927, in Winchester; the daughter of Norman P. and Ethel Savannah Ruble. She was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. She worked at Darlington Motor Inn for 25 years before retirement in 1979.
Victoria married Charles Luther Jenkins, Jr. March 9, 1946 in Hagerstown, MD. Charles preceded her in death and is interred at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
She is survived by a son Gary Lee Jenkins (Janet) of Winchester, VA, two grandchildren: Brian Scott Jenkins and Melissa Lynn Holland and four great grandchildren; Dawson, Riley, Peyton and Parker.
Mrs. Jenkins is preceded in death by her husband Charles, and a sister, Erva Grace Adams, and three brothers; Alvin Lee Ruble, Charles Wilson Ruble and Oscar Luther Ruble.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home from 5:00 pm — 6:30 pm. A funeral will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 am with The Rev. Dr. Bill Everhart officiating.
Burial will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park following the funeral. Pallbearers will be Paul Simmons, Dawson Holland, Riley Holland, Brian Scott Jenkins, Patrick Clayton and Joe Sayler.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
