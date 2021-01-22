Victoria V. Alexander, 39, of Martinsburg, WV, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Victoria was born April 22, 1981 in Front Royal, VA; the daughter of Charles P. Alexander, Jr. and Linda Jenkins Alexander.
Along with her parents she is survived by her husband Manuel Garcia-Almaraz; her children, Patrick Alexander, Delaney Aguilar, Manny Garcia-Alexander, and Aaliyah Garcia-Alexander; two brothers, Charles Allen Alexander and Chadwick Lee Alexander; a sister, Melody Estelle Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
