Vincent E. Arnold
On July 25, 2022, Vincent Eugene Arnold died at his home in Florida. He was 64 years old. He is survived by his mother, Delsie Arnold of Clear Brook, Va.; his wife of 42 years, Roxanne Arnold of Florida; his daughters, Christina Malick of Florida and Sabrina Arnold of Virginia; his siblings, Sherry Pope (Gregg) of Winchester Va., Darryl Arnold of Clear Brook, Va. and Kelly Arnold of Winchester, Va.; his grandchildren, Trinity Ford, Jaden McKee, ZyShaun Ford, Nathaniel Morales and Eva Malick.
He was preceded in death by his father, Miller F. Arnold Jr.
Vincent, known as Vince by friends and his brother, enjoyed hamming it up on the CB, jamming on his bass guitar and building race cars. Affectionately called Vinny by his nieces and nephews or Dadol by his beloved grandchildren, he could often be found fishing with the boys or watching the girls perform their dance routines.
There will be a Celebration of Life this Saturday, August 27, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St., Winchester, Va.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations to be sent to Vincent's favorite charity: St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org
