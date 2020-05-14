Vincent P. Legare, Sr., 84, of Stephens City, VA passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Legare was born in 1935 in Haverhill, MA, son of the late Philip and Gisele Legare. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Captain. Mr. Legare graduated from Lowell Technological Institute, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and furthered his education at Oklahoma State University, earning a Master’s degree in Electronics Engineering. He retired from the Department of Defense in 1990. Mr. Legare was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He was a member of the Scripture Study Group and Charismatic Prayer Group.
He married Colleen A. Parker on August 16, 1958 in Lowell, MA.
Surviving with his wife of 61 years are daughters Gisele Legare (George) of Jenkintown, PA and Dorothy Legare (Thomas) of Madison, ME; sons Eugene Legare (Diana) of Gainesville, FL and Joseph Legare (Sunda) of Los Alamos, NM; daughter-in-law, Tracey Legare of Winchester, VA; grandchildren Brian McGowan of Portland, ME, Ben McGowan of Denver, CO, Brooke Legare of Goldsboro, NC, Maxwell Smith of Jenkintown, PA, Amy King of Elkton, VA, Nicole Legare of Winchester, VA, Vincent Legare III of Westville, NJ, Paul Baron of Denver, CO, Michael Baron of Brighton, CO, and Jerimiah Tutor of Broomfield, CO; sister, Mary Louise Myers of Lula, GA; and brothers, Philip Legare of Hopewell Junction, NY and Edmond Legare of Bronson, FL.
Mr. Legare was preceded in death by a son, Vincent P. Legare, Jr.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vincent’s memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601; 40 Days for Life, Bryan, TX; and Franciscan Missions, Waterford, WI.
My husband & I wish to extend our Deepest Sympathy to Tracey Legare and the family for the loss of her father-in-law. Please know that he is now at peace and with God!!
Gary & Harriet Pommier
