Viola Elizabeth Benner, “Vi”, 73, of Clear Brook, VA, died at home Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Vi was born January 21, 1946, in Donaldsonville, GA; daughter of the late Richard and Effie Pate Hicks. She was a domestic engineer and she ran a tight ship of her family and home. She loved to garden and work in her yards.
After a very short courtship, she married what turned out to be the love of her life, James G. Benner “Jimmy”, March 30, 1966. He preceded her in death, March 1, 2017.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy B. McDaniel (Shawn) of Winchester, VA, Sonya L. May (Chuck) of Clear Brook and Selena L. Reuling (Travis) of Berryville; grandsons, James “Chad” McDaniel of Clear Brook, Thomas “Wade” McDaniel (Christine) of Winchester, Corey D. May of Clear Brook, James D. May of Winchester, Travis “Stone” Reuling of Winchester, granddaughter, Rose “Ellie” Reuling of Berryville, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Talbert of Blackshear, GA and Pearl Bryant of Jessup, GA; and many nieces and nephews, who most called her more than just Aunt Vi.
She is preceded in death by her son James G. Benner Jr; brothers, Clifton, John, Joe, Ernest and Willard and her sisters, Mildred, Lena and Inez.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior from 12:00 — 1:00 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Pastor Jeff Conrad will officiate. Entombment will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park beside her beloved Jim.
Pallbearers will be Chad McDaniel, Wade McDaniel, Corey May, James May, Stone Reuling and Ellie Reuling.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Viola Benner to the SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Capitol Area, 3701 Pender Dr. Suite 400, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
