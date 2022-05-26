Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown
Mary “Viola” Roberts Lampkin Brown was born on Oct. 4, 1911, in Hume, Va. She died of natural causes on May 21, 2022, in the Berryville, Va., home where she had lived since 1936. At 110-years, 229-days old, she was the oldest person in Virginia prior to her death.
Viola Roberts was the youngest of James and Maria Roberts’ 13 children. In 1918, she and her parents moved to Webbtown in Clarke County where they and Viola’s brother Harrison worked as laborers and domestics at Springfield Farm. Viola was seven when she began her life as a domestic service worker and was paid 75 cents per week. She was earning $5 a week by the time she left the farm as a young adult.
Viola Roberts married John Strange Lampkin on Dec. 28, 1936, in Webbtown. They built their home in Josephine City, an unincorporated community south of Berryville. The primary structure of their home was a livery stable that Mr. Lampkin, a church deacon, moved seven blocks from Berryville’s Main Street to Josephine Street.
The couple raised a son and a daughter in Josephine City while Viola worked as a cook at the Knoll, a grand home on South Church Street in Berryville. She returned to work as a cook at Springfield Farm in 1960.
Deacon Lampkin died in 1982. In 1988, Viola married The Rev. Paul Brown; he was the pastor of Zion Baptist Church on Josephine Street. Following his death 10 years later, Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown carried on as the matriarch of the family that grew to include grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Brown was always extraordinarily healthy. Until recently, she rose each morning, dressed, made her bed, and went downstairs to cook and be with family members and friends who stopped by to visit.
Throughout her life, she maintained a daily routine that included spiritual reflection. She often said, “God is love.” In a 2016 interview prior to her 105th birthday she said, “I owe everything to the grace of God. I get up every morning thanking Him for this day, and I don’t worry about tomorrow.”
Viola taught Sunday School at Zion Baptist Church on Josephine Street for many years. “I had a dream to work with children,” she said, adding, “When I started, it was two children. So, I went house to house and asked the parents to let their children come, and I would take care of them.” Viola’s Sunday School class grew, and she managed the Youth Department and worked with the Zion Baptist missionaries.
“I always ask the Lord to let me do something to help those less fortunate,” she said.
In the 2016 interview, she also said, “If you treat people right, they will treat you fair. Whether you’re black or white or brown or yellow, you can make it, but you got to do what’s right in your heart.”
Following her 106th birthday in 2017, Viola Brown received a signed letter from President Barack Obama. It read in part, “Over the course of a century, you have made extraordinary memories and woven your own unique story into the American narrative. As you reflect on your contributions to our nation, we trust you take tremendous pride in all you have accomplished.”
Mary Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown was preceded in death by her son, Shelby L. Roberts Sr.; and grandson, Larry M. “Mike” Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter, Vonceil L. Hill; daughter-in-law, Dorothy J. “Dot” Roberts; grandchildren, Sandra DeCarlo Gladden, Donna “Mo” Roberts White (Howard), Shelby L. Roberts Jr. (DeLinda), Gary S. “Chick” Roberts, Cheryl D.L. Roberts, Charles C. “Chucky” Davis II, and Charceil D. Davis; and more relatives and friends than one can count.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville. The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Burial is in Milton Valley Cemetery in Berryville. Face masks are required inside the funeral home.
Following the burial, family and friends will gather for a repast at Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville.
