Viola S. Lineberg
Viola Spaid Lineberg, 87, of Gore, VA died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Gore.
Viola was born on October 8, 1932 in High View, WV, the daughter of the late Alpha and Mabel Heishman Spaid. Viola had attended Bethany Hill Baptist Church and worked several years at Shenandoah Apple Corp. in Winchester, VA. She enjoyed her garden, sewing, taking care of her grandkids & being with her family.
Viola married Joseph Lineberg on February 8, 1952 in Hancock, MD. Joe died on January 14, 2002.
Surviving are her daughters: Deborah Miller (Rick) of Star Tannery, VA; Donna Spaid (Terry) of Gore, VA; a stepdaughter: Joyce Richards; a stepsister: Virginia Orndorff and a stepbrother: Charles Grady; 6 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her four brothers: Charles, Russell, Clifton and Carl Spaid and her two sisters: Grace Gray and Violet Jones.
A Celebration of Viola’s life will be held on her birthday, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Carolyn Martin. Private Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service.
To view Viola’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.