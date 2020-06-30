Violet Elaine Smith (Miller)
Violet Elaine Smith (Miller), 81, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence.
Violet was born in 1938 in Palestine, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph Miller and Lola Hoffman Miller. She graduated from Adams High School in Sidman, Pennsylvania. Violet continued her education at Ohio State University and Lord Fairfax Community College. She was of the Methodist faith. Violet worked for National Cash Register of Ohio, a manufacturer of cash registers and later retired from VDO of Winchester, a local manufacturer of auto parts. She enjoyed bowling and gardening but what brought the most joy in her life was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Violet had a full time job keeping her husband, Clarence, straight.
Violet married Clarence Smith on August 9, 1958 in Winchester, Virginia.
In addition to her husband, Clarence, Violet is survived by a daughter, Tammy Barr (Wayne Anthony) of Boyce, Virginia; a son, Joseph Michael “Mickey” Smith (Vicki) of Front Royal, Virginia; four grandchildren, Kyle Anthony Barr (Brittany) of Winchester, Virginia, Victoria Nichole Cox (Sam) of Winchester, Virginia, Vernon Dixon, Jr. (Rebecca) of Winchester, Virginia, and James Michael Smith (Ashley) of Mt. Jackson, Virginia; six great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hunter, Charlee, Porter, Rylan, and Magni Storm, arriving soon; sisters, Sherry Keenan (Mike) of Winchester, Virginia and Marilynn Burkey (Ken) of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Delores Miller of Pennsylvania; and brother, Gary Miller of Pennsylvania.
Along with her parents, Violet is preceded in death by two sisters, Arlene and Diane and two brothers, Dwayne Miller and Jackie Miller.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Omps, Amherst Chapel with the service following at 7:00 p.m.
