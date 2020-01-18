Violet Hope Jones, 94, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 3, 1925 in Barbour County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late C. Dewey Bolyard and Lora Shahan Bolyard.
She is survived by six children; Jimmy Jones (Helene), Thomas Jones (Sharon), Dwight Jones (Lynn), Kelsa Lambert (Gary-deceased), Kevin Jones (Velva), and Mark Jones (Cheryl). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Wilson Dale Jones whom she married on September 10, 1943; Brothers, Wesley Bolyard, CD Bolyard Jr., and Verlon Bolyard; Sisters, Evelyn Haller and Margaret Herndon, and son-in-law Gary Lambert.
Violet was a sweet soul who loved her Lord. She was a devoted pastor’s wife who faithfully served in the children’s ministry. In addition to raising her own family, she spent many years baby-sitting and being a positive influence on other families. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was fun to be around and known for her contagious laugh, especially when she was in the company of her two sisters.
Friends and family will be received from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Freedom Baptist Church in Nutterfort, WV with funeral service following at 11:00 AM with Pastor Doug Murray officiating. Interment will follow at Pifer Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Pifer Mountain Cemetery c/o Louise Turner, Rt. 1 Box 148 AA Belington, WV 26250.
