Violet Laraine Binotto
Devoted and tremendously loved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend, Violet Laraine Binotto left this earthly life to walk with the Lord on January 22, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. Lori was most happy in life caring for others. As a Private Duty Nurse she sat by the bedsides of many in their final hours, bringing them dignity and comfort. She used her skills learned at Dutchess Community College to become a Family Care Provider, owning her own business caring for mentally challenged men and women in her Wingdale, NY, home. She loved to dance and was a talented artist who could often be found in her art room crafting and creating into the wee hours of the morning. After her retirement she moved to Virginia where she enjoyed rehabbing homes and gardening. Her true joy in life came from helping to care for her grandchildren and later, her great-grandchildren. Her body was tired but her spirit was fierce. Lori will lovingly be remembered as Mom, Grammie and friend to all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you do a kind deed for someone, in her memory. Do this, and she will live forever.
