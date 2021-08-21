Violet Marie Ambrose, 94, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021at Hilltop Assisted living in Winchester, VA.
She was born April 1, 1927 in Stephens City, VA, the daughter of John A. and Elizabeth A. Perry Hartley. She was the co-owner of Roy's Restaurant for many years.
Violet married Roy Lee Ambrose Sr. on June 24, 1947 in Winchester. Roy preceded her in death November 20, 1986.
Mrs. Ambrose is survived by her children Joyce Marie Vance and husband Jack of Winchester, Shirley Ann Dick and husband Donald of Winchester, Betty S. Graham of Stephens City, and Roy Lee Ambrose and his wife Brenda of Clear brook, VA and a special daughter Mary Vance of Winchester, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Along with her husband Roy, she is preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 23, 2021 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Tuesday August 24, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 am with The Rev. John Stelzl officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
