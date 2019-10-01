Violet Wahneta Fiddler, 99, of Winchester, VA, passed away on August 30, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
She was born July 25, 1920, in Winchester, the daughter of the late; Ira Clark and Nell Diehl Haines. Violet worked at Shenandoah Apple Packing, Winchester Knitting Mill, Woolen Mill and eventually at Crown Cork and Seal, from which she retired in 1985. She was a past member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Violet is survived by her three sons, Donald E. Fiddler of Forest, VA, Larry R. Fiddler (Barbara) of Frederick Co., VA and Dennis C. Fiddler of Frederick Co.; one brother, Ray Haines of Frederick Co.; eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and nine great, great, grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Fiddler; brothers, Harry M. Haines and Charles L. Haines; sisters, Evelyn Sibert and Doris Meehan; great grandson Zachary W. Jenkins and daughter-in-law, Ann C. Fiddler.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester with Rev. Dr. Charles (Charly) Franks officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
