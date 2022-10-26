Violet Wanetta Bowen
Violet Wanetta Bowen, 84, of Winchester, VA died, October 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Violet was born December 22, 1937, in Winchester, daughter of the late James William and Salona Virginia Good. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1958. Violet worked at the Frederick County Public Schools until her retirement. She loved gardening, old country music, and keeping up with the latest news, reading magazines and newspapers.
She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Summerlin (Matt Mays) and Teresa Price, both of Winchester; grandchildren, Daniel Summerlin Jr. (Wendy) of Winchester, Brandi Dellinger (Terry) of Middletown and Brittany Romero (Pepe) of Stephens City, VA; great-grandchildren, Hunter Dellinger, Dakota Dellinger, Aimee Romero and Liam Romero and brothers, Garland Goode of Winchester and Forest “Bootie” Goode of Frederick County, VA.
She is preceded in death by ten brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Donnie Carter officiating.
