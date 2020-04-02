Virgie Mae Lamb, 82, of Winchester died Monday, March 30, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born December 18, 1937 in Brood, WV the daughter of Robert and Gertie Hedrick Ketterman.
Her husband, Richard Lamb preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Marty Ketterman of Winchester; granddaughter, Amber Milburn of Fredericksburg; siblings, Dessie Nelson of Elkins, WV, Anna Popkins, Janie Johnson, both of Winchester, and Herman Ketterman of Beverly, WV.
Her first husband, Kenneth Bowen, a son, Richard L. Lamb; six sisters, and two brothers preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in Mt. Hebron Cemetery 305 E. Boscawen St. Winchester officiated by Pastor Alan Morrison. Friends will be received an hour prior to the service. In accordance with the pandemic guidelines, proper social distance and limitations will be observed.
