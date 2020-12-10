Virgil A. “JR” Wilkins, Jr.
Virgil Alden “JR” Wilkins, Jr., 62, of Winchester, VA died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home.
JR was born on December 19, 1957 in Winchester, VA, a son of the Virgil A. Wilkins, Sr. and Lillian B. Shumaker Wilkins. He worked as a service tech for Shenandoah Gas for 32 years, a member of the Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church and the Moose Lodge # 1283 all in Winchester. JR was an avid bowler at Northside Lanes, he enjoyed traveling especially to Lancaster, PA, the beach, NASCAR and loved attending family reunions.
Surviving is his special companion: Judy E. Triplett; his two brothers: Ronald E. “Ronnie” Wilkins and his wife Vickie and Jeffery W. “Jeff” Wilkins all of Winchester, VA.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Todd Gess. Interment will be privately held in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephens City Vol. Fire and Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St, Stephens City, VA 22655.
To view JR’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.