Virgil Earl Hoover
Virgil Earl Hoover, age 64, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.
Born August 25, 1955 in Berkeley Springs, WV, he was the son of the late John Earl and Winona Marie Spielman Hoover.
He was a member of Love Assembly of God in Berkeley Springs. Virgil was a graduate of Berkeley Springs High School and retired as a maintenance technician with the United States Postal Service. He also had worked as a bow tech with Dominion Sports in Winchester, VA. He served with the U.S. Army. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Virgil is survived by his daughter, Christy Dawn Hoover of Roanoke, VA, two sisters, Carol Ann MacCumbee, and Linda Jean Wolfrey, both of Berkeley Springs, one brother, John Clem Hoover of Berkeley Springs and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Marie Youngblood.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV with Pastor Dave Kidwell, and Pastor Rodney Truax officiating. Interment with military honors provided by the Tri-State Honor Guard will be in Bethel Cemetery, Route 522 South, Berkeley Springs.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.