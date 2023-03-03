Virgil F. “Sonny” Heishman Virgil F. “Sonny” Heishman, 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Sonny was born in 1941 in Wardensville, WV, the son of the late Virgil and Daisy Heishman. Sonny was enlisted in the Army National Guard. He was employed as a delivery driver for Pifers Office Supply. Sonny was a member of the Moose Club, Eagles Club and the Hoppers Club. He loved fishing, bowling, hunting, baseball, and other sports.
He is survived by his wife, Arbutus “Cookie" Heishman; first wife, Janet Robertson; daughters, Shari Salmon of Winchester, VA; son, Brian Heishman of Gerrardstown, WV; sister, Janet Cirrani (Thomas) of Middletown, VA; brother, Cecil Heishman; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Heishman; brothers, James, Marvin and Terry Heishman.
A graveside service for Sonny will be Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Wardensville Cemetery at 4PM. Officiating will be Pat Pittsnogle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org.
