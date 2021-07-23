Virginia Ann Rettberg Berthold
Virginia Ann Rettberg Berthold, 68, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July, 20, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11 AM at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons and the Rev. Gary Heaton officiating. Burial will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.
Mrs. Berthold was born on June 3, 1953 in Salamanca, New York to the late Fred Rettberg and Lucille Leonard Curl. She was a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Roland S. Berthold Sr.; two sons, Tony James Rettberg (Sarah) of Front Royal and Roland “Scotty” Berthold Jr. of Bentonville; step daughter, Lissette Berthold of Miami, Florida; step son, Nessiff Berthold of Miami; two sisters, Susan Bowman of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and Kay Trent of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Fred Rettberg of Bentonville; three grandchildren, Jessica Quinney, Tony “T.J.” Rettberg and Virginia “Ginny” Rettberg all of Front Royal and two step grandchildren, Cossette and David.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.