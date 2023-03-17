Virginia B. Behan (Ginny)
Virginia Beryl Behan (Ginny), 83, of Winchester, passed away at her daughter’s home in Cumberland, MD, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 15, 1939, to the late Frank Taylor and Hazel Anna Brown Douglass, she is survived by her son, Scott Behan and wife Holly Behan; and two daughters; Tracy Behan and husband Dan Fiscus and Ruth Bayer and husband, Peter Terrat. Ginny has six amazing grandchildren, Andrew, Sage, Sean, Cole, Eleyna, and Eli. Ginny’s brother, Milton Warren Douglass, predeceased her in 2017.
Ginny graduated from Classical High School and attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts. As a young mother, she became a roving, local journalist for the (then) daily Haverhill Gazette newspaper, reporting on numerous local activities and organizations.
In 1989, she joined the Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) organization. As a VISTA, she created the Greater Haverhill Adult Learning Program (GHALP) at the Haverhill Public Library in Haverhill, Massachusetts. The GHALP was a volunteer tutor program that assisted adults who wanted to learn to read, improve writing skills, take the GED, or learn English as a second language. The program, which grew very successful, involving more than 100 tutors and an even greater number of learners, was Ginny’s pride and joy. After moving to Winchester, Virginia, in 2002 to be near family in Cumberland, Maryland, Ginny worked at the Child Development Clinic for eight years. During retirement, she volunteered for the local American Cancer Society, Child Development Clinic and Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA).
Ginny loved her neighborhood and home in Winchester, and developed a backyard garden that was the envy of many. She was a master of crossword puzzles and the game of Scrabble, and loved to read and quilt. Her wonderful friend, Miriam, prepared gourmet meals every Wednesday. Her neighbors, including Bobby, Maddi, Debbie, Timmy (and parents), and Pam all treated her like family.
Thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, VA, and UPMC Hospice of Cumberland, MD.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, 1955 Shepherd’s Mill Road, Berryville, VA. There will be a lunch after the service at the same location.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ginny, please make a donation to support a scholarship in her name at Laurel Ridge Community College. The fund would support first generation college students and adult learners in GED and ESL programs. Laurel Ridge Foundation, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, VA 22645 or laurelridge.edu/donate.
