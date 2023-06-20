Virginia B. Unger
Virginia Belle Unger, 90, of Winchester, VA, died on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility.
Virginia was born on December 11, 1932, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late T. Eldridge and Fannie Peacemaker DeHaven. Virginia was a graduate of Handley High School and a member of the Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church in Winchester, VA, where she served as a Deacon, taught Sunday school, and oversaw the nursery. She spent 15 years as a cafeteria worker at Handley and enjoyed working with her husband on their farm. Virginia loved sewing, gardening, canning, and spending time with her family.
Virginia married Kenneth R. Unger Sr. June 10, 1956, in Winchester, VA. Mr. Unger died on May 25, 2018.
She is survived by a son: Kenneth R. Unger Jr. and his wife Kelly of Berryville, VA; five grandchildren: Brian Peters, Kelly Armentrout, Kenneth R. “Ty” Unger, III, Mallory E. Unger & Maeve Davis; and one-great grandchild: Charles K. Unger.
She is preceded in death by a daughter: Barbara A. Peters and a sister: Vergie J. DeHaven.
A funeral service will be held at the Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church on Thursday, June 22, 2023, 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Davey Ermold. Private burial will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, 1025 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
