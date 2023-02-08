Virginia Ballenger Garrison Virginia Ballenger Garrison, 91, of Winchester, VA, died at Winchester Medical Center, February 5, 2023.
Virginia was born June 30, 1931, in Romney, West Virginia, daughter of the late Vincent and Viola Hilda Jewel. She was a past member of the First Baptist Church. Virginia worked as a telephone operator, which is where she met her husband, Ronald Clayton Garrison. They were married September 18, 1999, in Winchester.
Along with her husband she is survived by her grandchildren, Mary Katherine Matthews of Cornelia, GA, and TJ Hannas of GA.
Virginia is preceded in death by her son, Edward Hannas.
A funeral service will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Evelyn Haycocks officiating. Burial will be private in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, WV.
