Virginia Belle Willey
Virginia Belle Willey, 98, passed away on July 13, 2021, while living with family in WI. She was born near Gore, VA on May 27, 1923, the last of 11 children born to Lula and Ferdinand Gardner.
She enjoyed visiting the seashore, and was an avid bridge player. She was a Winchester Lioness for several years.
She was preceded in death by sons Jackie and Phillip, and husband Sydney.
She is survived by son Donald and wife Kim Patterson of FL, step-daughter Patricia and husband Robert Helton of AZ, and daughter Pamela and husband Walter Swiger of WI; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in the autumn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Godfrey Miller Historical Home in Winchester.
