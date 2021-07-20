Virginia Braun Dickson
Virginia Braun Dickson, 102, died July 16, 2021 in her Winchester home, where she had resided since 1950.
Mrs. Dickson was born June 9, 1919 in Pittsburgh, PA. Her parents, Edward A. Braun and Bertha E. Braun, raised her in nearby Coraopolis, PA. She was married to the late Wilson C. Dickson, Jr. on June 22, 1940 and they celebrated nearly 61 years together. Mrs. Dickson is survived by her children: Carol D. Harn, Edward B. Dickson, David G. Dickson (Lloyd), Mary E. Dickson, Ann D. Brobeck and James W. Dickson. She enjoyed her six grandchildren: Scott N. Harn, Brett E. Harn (Nanette), Tyler C. Dickson (Delphine), Amanda D. Siddon (John), Elizabeth C. Brobeck and William D. Brobeck as well as her three great-grandchildren: Abigail C. Siddon, Lily J. Siddon and Esmée H. Dalquié-Dickson.
Mrs. Dickson graduated from Coraopolis H.S. and continued her education at Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh, PA. She then transferred to Indiana State Teachers College in Indiana, PA where she studied music. It is through music that she met her future husband as she accompanied him on the piano while he sang solos in church. She also played the organ for the Coraopolis United Methodist Church. As the years passed, the couple lived in Coraopolis, PA; Norristown, PA; Hanover, PA and Winchester, VA.
In addition to raising her six children over four decades, she found time for crossword puzzles, bridge, the Winchester Hospital Women’s Auxiliary and the First Presbyterian Church where in her earlier years she played the organ and piano when requested.
Throughout her life she was an ardent sports fan. Among other sporting teams, she would faithfully follow the Handley Judges, the Penn State Nittany Lions and Washington football, baseball and hockey. It was not unusual to arrive at her home to find classical music or opera on the radio while a sporting event was on TV. As a girl she was an avid tennis player. She was excited to witness the growth of “women in sport” throughout her life. As a mom and grandmother, she was intensely interested in her family’s activities wherever they led.
The family would like to express our appreciation to our brother Jim for his care of Mom during her latter years. Their bond helped sustain her during this time.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel on Friday, July 23.
A family graveside service will be held at in the Coraopolis Cemetery near Pittsburgh, PA with interment beside her deceased husband, Wilson C. Dickson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to Northwestern Community Services, Administrative Offices, 209 West Criser Road, Suite 300, Front Royal, VA 22630 or a favorite charity.
