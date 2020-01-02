Virginia E. Snapp

Virginia Elizabeth Walker Snapp, 92, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Snapp was born January 22, 1927 in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Robert Lee Walker and May Bell Smith Walker. She attended Stephens City School. She married Carlton Raymond Snapp on December 25, 1946 at Opequon Presbyterian Church in Kernstown, Virginia. They honeymooned at the George Washington Hotel.
She formerly worked at Guant’s Drug Store with Patsy Cline, the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier, and retired from Safeway after 30 plus years. She also worked at Colonial Art and Crafts Gift Shop and as a food demonstrator at local grocery stores. She enjoyed spending her time with family, traveling, singing and dancing, baking, gardening and canning. Her favorite movie was The Sound of Music. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Surviving are daughters Linda (husband James Sirbaugh) of Winchester, Virginia, and Christine (husband Mark Landes) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren James Eric Sirbaugh of Winchester, Virginia, Ashley Landes (fiance Tim Weaver) of Winchester, Virginia, and Holly Landes of Front Royal, Virginia; great grandson Garrett Sirbaugh; and extended family Kim Begnaud and Holli Kudlak. She is also survived by siblings Gene Walker, Louise Galvich, Jeanette Baccary, Robert Walker, and Elinoer Lingo, as well as multiple brother-in laws, sister-in laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Snapp was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Carlton Raymond Snapp, and brother Lee Walker.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stephens City, Virginia. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. from The Rev. Janice Marie E. Lowden. Private graveside service will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be James Eric Sirbaugh, Tim Weaver, Ashley Landes, Holly Landes, Mike Wood, and John Holt.
A special thank you to all of her caregivers, for the compassion and care given to her, especially Janice and Lori Largent. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax Street Stephens City, Virginia 22655; Shawquon Ruritan Club, 115 Maverick Court Stephens City, Virginia 22655; and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
