Virginia “Gee Gee” Pasquet joyfully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 8, 2022, at the age of 80.
A funeral service for Mrs. Pasquet will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
She was born to Roland and Elizabeth (Earle) Fisher in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from Strasburg High School in 1959, after having to leave Warren County High School when it closed to avoid segregation, becoming a member of both graduating classes. She attended Peace College in Raleigh, North Carolina and graduated in 1961. She met George Pasquet while in high school and married him in 1963. In addition to all of the little blessings she gave every day, she served her Lord by serving others as an elder at Strasburg Presbyterian Church, a Stephen’s minister, a foster parent, a volunteer at Agape crisis pregnancy center, a driver to medical appointments, and a docent at Belle Grove. She was predeceased by her husband George and her younger brother, Joe.
She is survived by her two daughters: Susan (Andrew) and Anne (Bill), nine grandchildren, and her older brother, Jack (Pam). She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the Front Royal Gideons, P.O. Box 206, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Pasquet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.