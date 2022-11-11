Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.