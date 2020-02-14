Virginia “Ginger” Klug Krempa
Virginia “Ginger” Klug Krempa, 60, of Winchester, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Ginger was born December 17, 1959 in Baltimore, MD; the daughter of Clement Louis Klug, Jr. and Mary Alice Knight Klug. She worked at Carefirst Blue Cross Blue Shield for 34 years, retiring in September 2019.
Along with her parents, Ginger is survived by her two daughters, Lauren E. Murphy (Michael) and Rachel Krempa, both of Winchester; her grandchildren, Charlotte and Aidan Murphy; two sisters, Janet D.K. Foss (Daniel) and Mary B. Lemon (Thomas) and two brothers, Clement L. Klug III (Maureen) and Thomas C. Klug (Elizabeth). She is preceded in death by her brother, Karl “Fritz” Klug.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Mayton officiating. Ms. Krempa will be laid to rest at Cool Springs Natural Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or the Winchester Medical Center Foundation, 220 Campus Blvd, #402, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.