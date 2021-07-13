Virginia H. Wymer
Virginia Louise Hess Helm Wymer, 88, of Winchester, VA died on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal, VA.
Virginia was born on in July 21, 1932 in Saltville, VA, the daughter of the late Henry Arthur and Pearl Davidson Hess. She was a member of both Winchester Church of God, and Spirit and Word Fellowship in Stephens City, VA. She enjoyed her church, reading, and playing cards until her vision became impaired.
Virginia is predeceased by brothers: Graham, Amos, William, and June Hess; two sisters: Ruby Hess and Dorothy Davis; a son: Harold Gene “Chip” Helm and stepdaughter: Judy Madrigal. Virginia married James H. Helm in Lancaster, SC on February 16, 1952, he passed in 1972. On February 9, 1976 she married Lacy L. Wymer in Lancaster, SC and they moved to Winchester, VA, he passed in 2011. Virginia has two stepdaughters: Hilda Mae Driver Morgan of Winchester, VA and JoAnn Wymer of Anniston, AL; a sister in law: Elizabeth Ritter King and her niece, best friend, and care givers: Judy Ritter Zuckerman and Cyrstal Smeltzer Plasters.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Spirit and Word Fellowship in Stephens City, VA, at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Bob Vineyard. Private entombment at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends at the Spirit and Word Fellowship from 1-1:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Spirit and Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Rd. Stephens City, VA 22655.
To view Virginia’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.