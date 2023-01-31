Virginia Helen Combs Virginia Helen Combs, 96, passed away Friday morning January 27, 2023, at her home.
Virginia was born November 25, 1926, in West Virginia. Her parents were Dora Belle Combs and Jesse James Combs. Virginia was the oldest of six siblings. She lived in Wardensville, WV, for a long time before moving to Winchester, Virginia. She was a mother of one, grandmother of two, great-grandmother of four, great-great-grandmother of eleven, and an aunt to eighteen nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Darlene Adams; grandchildren, Michael “Mickey” Adams (Linda Snow), Donna “Adams” Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Ashley George (Wesley), Lee Adams (Alisha), Alisha Fauver, Amber Adams, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gus Combs, Lester Combs, Jesse Combs; two sisters, Bessie Stewart “Combs” and Bessie’s twin who passed away at birth; great-great-granddaughter, Shayla Adams; and son-in-law, John Adams.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 31, 2023 , at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will take place at Lamps Memorial Methodist Church Cemetery, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.