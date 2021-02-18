Virginia L. "Ginny" Stewart

Virginia Lee Johnson "Ginny" Stewart, 80, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Reston, Virginia.
Ginny was born in 1940, in Abilene, TX, the daughter of the late Fredricka K. and John T. Johnson. After spending time as a student at Texas Tech, Ginny met the love of her life, William Patrick Stewart, in Big Spring, TX, where they married on June 10, 1961. As a devoted military wife and loving mother, Ginny doted on her husband and children as they moved across the world, eventually spending time in Texas, Florida, California, Alabama, Arizona, Germany, South Korea, and Washington, D.C. For Ginny, "home" was wherever she could be with her family.
Mrs. Stewart was an active member of St. Paul's on the Hill Episcopal Church, in Winchester, VA. Ginny owned and operated two small businesses, one in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and the other in Kerrville, Texas. She was a gifted golfer and loved watching all sports. Mrs. Stewart's favorite NFL team was the Dallas Cowboys, and any team her cousin Charley Johnson played for. She was a loving and caring, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Her infectious smile lit up every room she stepped in, and her unfailing kindness will be remembered by all who knew her. She will be missed dearly.
Surviving with her husband is her daughter, Lorna Fitzgerald (Michael) of Falls Church, VA; son, William Patrick Stewart, Jr. (Terri) of Arlington; grandchildren, Erin Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Sean Patrick Fitzgerald, both of Falls Church, VA; Austin Trevor Stewart and William Thomas Stewart, both of Arlington, VA.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas "Brick" Johnson, Jr.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
