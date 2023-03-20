Virginia L. Moler “Ginger”

Virginia Locke Moler, 88, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Mrs. Moler was born July 12, 1934, in Clarke County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roy Osborne Locke, Sr. and Annie Virginia Thompson Locke.
She graduated from Clarke County High School, Class of 1952, and attended Shepherd College.
She was employed by the Northern Virginia Power Company.
She was a lifelong member of the Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville.
She married James Douglas Moler on September 23, 1956, in Berryville, Virginia
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Jill Moler Kerr of Winchester, VA; two grandsons, Tanner Scott Kerr and his wife, Amanda, and Gunner Douglas Kerr and his wife, Ashley, all of Winchester, VA; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Anne Kerr and Cannon Garrott Kerr; and a sister, Betty Foster (Roger) of Winchester, VA.
A daughter, Ann Douglas Moler Armel; a granddaughter, Ann Bailey Kerr; a son-in-law, Gregory Scott Kerr; a brother, Roy O. “Buddy” Locke, Jr., and a sister-in-law, Diane Laign Locke, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville, with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
