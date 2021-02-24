Virginia Marie (Gardella) Breslin “Ginny”
Virginia Marie “Ginny” (Gardella) Breslin, 96, of Stephens City, VA passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Fox Trail Assisted Living.
Mrs. Breslin was born in 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Louis and Josephine Gardella. She graduated from Fontbonne Hall in Brooklyn, NY. Mrs. Breslin was an Air Force wife prior to starting a teaching career. She was a school teacher in Laurel, MD and later became an administrative assistant with General Electric, also in Laurel, MD. Mrs. Breslin enjoyed playing mahjong, bridge, and traveling with her late husband, John. She loved and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Breslin was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and St. Lucie Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Her husband, John Anthony Breslin, whom she married on May 17, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, preceded her in death in 1998.
Surviving are daughters, Joanne Murphy (Paul) of East Hampstead, NH and Deidre Breslin of Laurel, MD; son, Hugh Breslin (Jennifer) of Brunswick, GA; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Breslin is preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery and Ginny will be laid to rest with her husband, John.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ginny’s memory to Community Foundation of Washington County care of the Caitlin’s Crew Fund via the website http://www.cfwcmd.org/
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.