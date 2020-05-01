Virginia May Ketterman, 53, of Winchester died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born June 4, 1966 in Winchester the daughter of Herbert and Jeanie Funk.
She enjoyed time with her family and shopping.
In addition to her mother and step-father, Paul Parker, she is survived by her companion, Robert Yaney; children, Amy Ketterman (Johnny) of Petersburg, WV, Brian Ketterman of Charleston, WV, and Wendy Dillow of Winchester; siblings, Norma Willey (Lee), Jim Funk (Becky), Richard Funk (Tina), Linda Brown (Scott), and Frances Shirley (James), step sisters, Karen Haines (Dwight) and Pauline Roberts; grandchildren, Natalie, Vanessa, Justin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her father preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, officiated by Pastor Jan Orndorff.
Friends will be received 3-8:00 p.m. Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
