Virginia Reba Funk Henderson
Virginia Reba Funk Henderson, 101 of Stephenson, Virginia passed away on May 25, 2023.
Born on April 16, 1922 in Woodstock, Virginia she was the second of eleven children and was the daughter of the late Oliver Milton Funk and Florence Virginia Fogle Funk.
Virginia was married to the love of her life, DeWayne Henderson, on July 12, 1945. They were together for 53 years till the time of his passing in 1998. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Fort Valley, Virginia.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Vickie Hart and husband Jeff Hart of Stephenson, Virginia, and James M. Hepner of Shenandoah Junction, WV; sisters, Nina Epard and Sandra Shirkey of Woodstock, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Dewayne, she is preceded in death by her son, Samuel Addison Hepner; brothers, Madison Funk and Carroll Funk; sisters, Charlotte Chellini, Hazel Hisey, Jeannie Heishman, Vera Indermuhle, Madelin Crim, and Muriel Martin.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Ft. Valley, Virginia on June 10, 2023 at 11:00 am until time of Memorial Service at 11:30 am with Rev. Larry Closter officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Ft. Valley, Virginia.
Condolences can be made at rosedalefuneral.com
