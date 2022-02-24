Virginia Rose Davis Virginia Rose Davis, 81 of Winchester passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born on December 24,1940 in Frederick County the daughter of Luther and Cora Miller Painter. She was the youngest of 6 children.
Virginia met the love of her life, William E. Davis at the young age of 13. They were happily married since 1959. Mr. Davis passed away on February 1,2022.
She will be remembered as a loving sister, wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her relationship with her family meant the world to her. Virginia was affectionately known by her family as “Ginny”, “Mom”, “Mama”, “Grandma”, and “Maw”.
She is survived by her children Wanda Lanham and husband George, William Davis Jr. and wife Melinda, Wayne Davis, Walter Davis Sr. and his wife Suzann, nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
