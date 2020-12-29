Virginia "Ruth" Holsinger, 80, of Boyce, Virginia, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Holsinger was born June 1, 1940 in Anniston, Alabama, daughter of the late Robert L. Varner and Elizabeth V. Love Varner.
She worked as a salesclerk for Walmart and was co-owner of B&R Grocery in Boyce, VA for 20 years.
She married Paul Eugene Holsinger, Sr. on December 31, 1959 in Arlington, Virginia. Mr. Holsinger died on June 24, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Donna Huckabee (Steve) of King George, VA, Joanne Fisher (Wayne) of Lexington, SC, and Sherry Good (Eric) of Berryville, VA; two sons, Paul Holsinger, Jr. (Diane) of Warrenton, VA and William Holsinger (Jeannie) of Upperville, VA; 15 grandchildren, Alan, Monica, Michael and Andrew Huckabee, Emmalee Good, Paul Holsinger III, David Holsinger, Steven Fisher, Kimberly Baker, Edward, Candace, and William Holsinger, Alex and Brooke Soderlund, and Ashley Pryor; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth Rainieri of Roswell, GA.
Her brothers, Albert and Victor Varner both preceded her in death.
A live streamed funeral service with Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA can be viewed at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020. Burial in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, will be private.
Pallbearers will be Steven Fisher, Andrew Huckabee, Michael Huckabee, Alan Huckabee, Alex Soderlund, Mark Baker, William Holsinger II, David Holsinger, and Paul Holsinger III.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairfax Dr., Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
To view the obituary, send condolences, and access the live stream, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.