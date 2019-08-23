Vivian Lorraine Hinkle, 95, of Winchester, VA passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at a local assisted living facility.
Vivian was born on October 7, 1923 in Wardensville, WV; the daughter of Clary and Pearl Garrett Wilson.
She married Ray Hinkle, Jr. on March 16, 1943 in Winchester. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Surviving Vivian are her daughter, Linda Hinkle Rose of Winchester; her son, Monte Dean Hinkle (Dot) of Winchester and Dallas, TX; daughter in law, Karen Shull Hinkle of Winchester; granddaughter, Jean E. Stewart of Winchester; great grandchildren, Evan Hinkle, Hannah Stewart and Philip Stewart; great great grandson, Camden Jeffrey Hinkle and sister, Dale DeHaven of Strasburg, VA.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Ray Hinkle, grandson, Jeffrey Hinkle, son in law, William Rose, brother, Kenneth R. Wilson, and sisters, Edna Heishman, June Gordon and Evva McBee.
For many years Vivian worked for the Winchester City Schools and she was dearly known as the “Cookie Lady” at Daniel Morgan Middle School.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
