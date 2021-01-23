Vivian Wenonah Marcus, affectionately called Scottie Marcus her entire life, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in Charles Town on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
She was born on August 14, 1925 in Winchester, VA and was the daughter of the late Harold E. McKee, Sr. and Virgie McKee.
Scottie, for more than 50 years, was the owner of the Turf Motel in Charles Town. She was a pioneering businesswoman and partnered with her husband Charles Marcus in the hotel and restaurant business. They worked closely with the racing community owning several horses including "Scottie's Babe," and also shared many adventures around the world together.
Scottie was the epitome of a lady. She carried herself with grace and style. She loved entertaining her many friends and family, playing bridge on Tuesdays and her favorite pastime was shopping with a particularly great love of shoes.
Scottie was a faithful member of the Charles Town Presbyterian Church, the Garden Club and the Charles Town Cotillion. She was a generous and charitable member of the community she proudly supported. She loved to dance and always looked forward to the West Virginia Breeders Classic.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to many. She was the beloved matriarch of the Marcus family.
She is survived by her children: Lana S. Shultz of Charles Town, Karen Marcus Lack of New York, Ronald Marcus and wife Robin of Charles Town and daughter in law, Judy Marcus of Charles Town, four granddaughters Tiffany Marcus Sowers, Veronica Marcus, Jessie Lack, Caryle Francis Bryant, six grandsons Heath Marcus, Stevie Shultz, Cricky Shultz, Chaz Shultz, Duane Marcus, Dwight Marcus. Great-Grandchildren Will Shultz, Riley Shultz, Charlie Shultz, Braylon Shultz, Brinley Shultz, Lindsay Marcus, Sarah Marcus, Jack Marcus, Jake Marcus, Mary Marcus, Jack Sowers and Zachary Stehney.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of forty-six years, Charles "Charlie" Calvin Marcus, son, Terry L. Marcus, son-in-law William "Bill" Shultz and her brother Harold E. McKee, Jr.
The family would like to thank her longtime loving caregivers Kristine Hosby and Thelma Grant with the help of Ronciea Clark, Sarah Nabors and Judy Fisher, for taking such wonderful care of her, which enabled her to remain at her beloved home of over 50 years.
There will be a graveside service held at the Edge Hill Cemetery on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1pm with Pastor John Bethard officiating. Those attending the service at Edge Hill are to enter from the Hunter Street entrance.
The family will receive friends at the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 4 to 6pm. Those attending the visitation MUST wear a face covering and practice social distancing, as we adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Charles Town Presbyterian Church, Post Office Box 89, Charles Town, WV 25414
Arrangements by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town, WV.
