Von A. Campbell
Von A. Campbell, of Houston, Texas, died on August 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston. He was born on October 12, 1939, to the late Walter and Annette Campbell of Middletown and Stephens City. His former wife and mother of his children, Jane Laws Campbell, died on August 23, 2018, and his wife, Rhonda Crain Campbell, predeceased him on August 28, 2021. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Gene Dailey.
Von is survived by his children, Teresa Conroe (Chris), of Conroe, Texas, Brian Campbell of Porter, Texas, Eric Campbell (Debie) of Salem, Missouri, and Glenn Campbell (Paulette) of Porter, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, Cecil Campbell (Brenda) of Clearbrook, his sisters, Doris Dailey of Markham and Carol Campbell of Front Royal, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Von was a graduate of James Wood High School and served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1977, retiring with the rank of Captain. In 1958, Von was awarded the Soldier’s Medal, the highest Peacetime Award is Heroism, for the rescue of a pilot from a burning plane. He served in Vietnam piloting the C130 aircraft, which refueled helicopters while airborne. He was the pilot of Air Force Two, and transported the Vice President, Cabinet Members and other dignitaries.
Von earned a Bachelor of General Education degree in 1966, and a Master of Arts degree in 1976, both from the University of Michigan.
After retirement from the Air Force, Von served as Aviation Director for Transcontinental Gas Company in Houston. He later operated his own business, QC Enterprises, wrote manuals for private airlines and trained pilots.
He and Rhonda retired and built their home in Lometa, Texas, before health problems necessitated their move to Houston in 2021.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held at the Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampassas, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held locally at a later date.
