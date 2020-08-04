Wade Hampton Cox
Wade Hampton Cox, age 81, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, WV.
Born March 25, 1939 in Fairfax, VA, he was the son of the late William Graydon and Anna Marie Rabold Cox.
He was a Christian. He attended public schools in Virginia and had worked as a drywall installer for various builders. He had served with the U.S. Navy and was a member of Risinger-Stotler V.F.W. Post #4019 in Berkeley Springs. Wade enjoyed the beach, fishing, music and was a woodworker.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Ann Creeley of Berkeley Springs, Denise Lyn Bare of Front Royal, VA and Kimberly Reneé Duncan of Richmond, VA, three sisters, Betty Koeher of Washington, DC, Martha McElwee of Fredericksburg, VA and Janice Bare of Orange County, VA, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Fay Hicks Cox, one sister, Mary Dunaway and three brothers, William G. Cox II, Edward Francis Cox, and Charles Randolph Cox.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.