Wade W. Gunn
Wade Wilton Gunn, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in the presence of his devoted wife and loving children.
Mr. Gunn was born October 10, 1931 in Reedsville, North Carolina, son of the late Claude Wilton Gunn and Bessie Arlene (Sutphin) Gunn.
He served in the U. S. Army.
He was a documentation specialist for several companies affiliated with the United States Government and Military.
He married Adelle Cornelia (Clark) Gunn on March 4, 1973 in Falls Church, Virginia.
Surviving with his beloved wife are a son: Timothy Wade Gunn and his wife, Shannon; a daughter: Laura Francine Fieo and her husband, Richard Fieo, Jr.; two grandchildren: Kyra Anne Fieo and Elizabeth Marie Fieo; four brothers: Kenneth Claude Gunn and his wife, Abigail; Robert Lewis Gunn and his wife, Phyllis; William Jones Gunn, and his wife, Janice; and Douglas MacArthur Gunn and his wife, Linda; and two sisters: Bettie Linda Phillips and Patricia Diane Baker.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 — 2:00 P. M. Friday, November 27, 2020 with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 P. M. at Stephens City United Methodist Church, Stephens City, VA, the Rev. Bass Mitchell officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P. M. Monday, November 30, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.
Floral arrangements are acceptable, as are donations to Stephens City United Methodist Church, Jazz for Justice, or United Methodist Family Services.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
