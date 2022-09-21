Wallace E. Brewer
Wallace E. Brewer Jr. (Wally), a resident of Millwood, Virginia, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born June 7, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana, he was predeceased by his parents, LaHoma (Bryant) and Wallace Brewer Sr., nephew Rob Bourne, and his beloved spouse Thomas H.B. Dunning (Tommy).
Wally grew up in Geraldine, a small farming and ranching town in northwestern Montana on his family’s ranch, where he began his lifelong love of cattle and the country life. Wally enjoyed everything about his life on the ranch, doing his share of the usual chores. Wally’s brother Bill said, “Wally loved all animals but especially dogs, cows, and horses – in that order.” Wally did well in school, particularly excelling in all the social activities.
Wally attended Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, earning both a Bachelor and Master's Degree. While it took ten years, in that time he developed a nice breed of “Line 1” Hereford cattle, which helps to explain the decade. Afterwards he attended the University of Tennessee where he earned a second Master's degree. He remained in Knoxville for several years, working for the Centers for Disease Control, then moved to Alexandria, Virginia, where he taught biology in high school.
It was in the Washington, DC, area that Wally met his partner and future spouse, Tommy Dunning of Clarke County, Virginia. Before long, Wally joined Tommy in Clarke County, and his Montana cowboy heritage began to blossom. He established his own herd of beloved purebred red Gelbvieh cattle. His cows, particularly the “mama cows” (most of them named for friends), responded to his calm and patient ways, and the herd was a beautiful thing to see.
Wally and Tommy lived at Pagebrook in Boyce, Virginia, and later built their beautiful home “Warfield Farm,” in nearby Millwood. It was not unusual to visit them and find a calf in the basement or a clutch of chicks in the bathroom. There was always a dog or two at Wally’s heels, and with love and patience he trained them up to be good cattle dogs.
Wally and Tommy were well known for their graciousness, their fabulous parties, and mostly for their kindness and devotion to their friends. They often hosted large groups for holiday dinners where the table sparkled and the conversation was lively. Wally enjoyed conversation and met many new friends by chatting with a stranger who would soon become a great friend. He could talk to anyone, regardless of age or circumstance, and make them feel comfortable with his easy graciousness and honest regard. Possessing a wicked sense of humor, he often enjoyed a laugh at his own expense.
Wally was a longtime member of the Millwood Country Club, where he played tennis and bridge, and served three terms on the board as tennis and social chairperson.
Wally is survived by his brother Bill (Joan) Brewer, sister Earlene (Wendell) Durant, sister-in-law Liz Dunning, brother-in-law Nick (Daphne) Dunning, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Also surviving him is his dog, Lucy. She was a great helper with the cows and a vigilant companion to him. Lucy will retire from her role as cattle dog and take up the easy life with Wally’s dear friend Brent Ryder and his family.
Wally was a natural gentleman, a loyal friend, and a much-loved man. His death leaves a hole in the lives of his many friends.
There is a Tibetan saying: “Wherever you have friends, that’s your country, and wherever you receive love, that’s your home.”
A celebration of Wally’s life will be held at the Millwood Country Club from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
