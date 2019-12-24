Wallace E. Simpson, Sr.
Wallace E. Simpson, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019.
Wallace leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 61 years Janice; his loving children Coty (Jim) Brotherton and Cammy (John) O’Keefe; and his cherished grandchildren Jamie, Jesse, Rachael, and Sean.
Wallace is predeceased by his parents Lyle Simpson and Daisy Wortman and his son Wallace E. Simpson, Jr.
Wallace was a member of the Moose Lodge, the American Legion, and the VFW. He was a devoted husband and loving father who will be missed by so many.
Wallace will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia 22601, https://brhospice.org/
