Wallace Lee “Sonny” Ford, 89, of Missouri City, Texas was born March 7, 1931 in Winchester, Virginia and passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Wallace Lee “Sonny” Ford was an active member of New Fountain of Praise Church until his passing. He served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy and retired as an Aviation Electronics Technician at the rank of Petty Officer First Class. He settled in San Diego, California upon his retirement from the Navy and began a career as a Quality Insurance Inspector, later retiring from General Dynamics. He loved to travel, sing, and cook. He will be greatly missed.
Wallace Lee “Sonny” Ford was the son of the late Wallace and Katherine Ford. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Michael Ford and John Ford; his sisters, Anne Ford, Elsie Turner, and Katherine Wright; and his son, Galwyn Ford, Sr. Loved ones left to cherish his memories are his son, John Michael Ford; two sisters, Terry Ford and Walee Smith; his grandchildren, Mariah Ford, Alicia Ford, Anisha Ford, Galwyn Ford, Jr., Geric Ford, Sasha Ford, and Amanda Denaro; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his New Fountain of Praise Church family and friends.
A Visitation, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service, will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Fountain of Praise Church, Missouri City, Texas officiated by Reverend Wiseman. He will be interred at a later date at Green Memorial Park and Mortuary in San Diego, California.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Michael Ford at 620 SE 168th Avenue, Apt. 132, Vancouver, WA 98684.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.