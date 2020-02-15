Wallace William Farrar, Jr., 98, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Farrar. Loving Father of Melinda (John) Russell and Bill Farrar. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sterling United Methodist Church. Interment Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice Winchester, VA.
Condolences may be made at www.adamsgreen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.